(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One man is dead after an early morning shooting in the City of Erie.

Calls came in around 12:55 Saturday morning for a shooting that took place in the 2900 block of French Street.

When police arrived on the scene they found a 26-year-old male who had been shot once in the back of the head.

The coroner was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police are still investigating.