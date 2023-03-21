(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Edinboro man has admitted to charges of receiving child sexual abuse materials.

James Paredes Andrada, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

From November 2019 to February 2020, Andrada received computer and cell phone images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Andrada’s sentencing is set for July 25, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. He could face a total sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000. Andrada continues on bond pending sentencing.

This case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Edinboro Police Department conducted the investigation that led to Andrada’s prosecution.