The student being charged in the Erie High School fentanyl case is being moved to juvenile court, after a recent admission to the charges.
The 18-year-old student admitted to possessing fentanyl at school and is being charged with drug offense and reckless endangerment.
According to the Erie Times-News, the student admitted to the charges and is now cleared for a dispositional hearing.
The Erie School District said in a statement:
“We are grateful for the immediate and professional response from our district police officers and for the cooperation of other law enforcement agencies. An incident like this underscores the importance of the ongoing work we’re doing to ensure the safety and security of our staff, students and families, and the need for us to work together as a community to address youth drug use and violence.”