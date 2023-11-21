(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An elderly man from Springfield Township lost $9,000 after giving bank information to a scammer he thought worked for customer service.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 72-year-old contacted what he believed to be a customer service line for his television on Nov. 13 at around 2:20 p.m.

The “representative” he got into contact with allegedly convinced the man to give him access to his computer and bank account information in order to receive a warranty for his television.

The scammer then moved $14,000 from the man’s checking account to his savings, convincing the man the money came from an accidental refund. The scammer reportedly requested that the money be returned via Bitcoin ATM.

By the end of the encounter, the man had lost a total of $9,000. The investigation is still ongoing.