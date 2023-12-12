(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – An elderly woman was scammed out of $1,810 after being falsely informed she had won a sweepstakes.

According to PSP, the 75-year-old Union City woman received a text message on Dec. 4 from what she believed was Publishers Clearing House.

The text had falsely informed the woman that she had won several prizes, including $2.8 million, a 2023 Mercades and $7,000 a week for life.

The individual who sent the text allegedly requested the woman send $1,310 in the form of a personal check, and a $500 gift card in order to receive her prize.

It was only after she sent the money that she realized these texts were a scam.