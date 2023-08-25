(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a Central Electric Cooperative meter box was stolen off the side of a Venango County home.

According to PSP, the meter box was reportedly stolen off the south side of a residence off of Camp Coffman Road in Pinegrove Township back on August 7 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

According to the Central Electric Cooperative website, the meter box is used to record energy usage and periodically transmit the usage data and other information through power lines back to the provider. PSP values the box at $1,500.

No suspects have been named as of yet and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.