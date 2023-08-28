Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Corry held a sobriety checkpoint over the weekend and have released the enforcement results.

State Police in Corry conducted a sobriety checkpoint the night of August 26 from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the PSP Corry coverage area, which includes parts of Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.

The Saturday night checkpoint resulted in five traffic citations and 20 written warnings.

Pennsylvania State Police has held checkpoints nearly every month since April of this year — Easter weekend, Memorial Day weekend, first weekend of summer, Mother’s Day weekend, Fourth of July, and more. Earlier this month, a sobriety checkpoint was held in McKean County.