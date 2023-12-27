One member of an Erie gang has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Rayshawn Woodard, 23, pleading guilty to several charges.

Woodard had violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. He and 57 other defendants were indicted for their alleged involvement in the 4-Nation gang.

The indictment alleges the gang operated on the city’s east side for several years. In that time, 4-Nation gang members allegedly dealt more than 180,000 fentanyl pills, among other drugs.

Authorities also confiscated more than $200,000 in cash.