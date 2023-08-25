On the heels of the tragedy in North east, we wanted to find out what the punishments and laws are for those who drive with a license suspended, or keep on driving.

The attorney we spoke with said the alleged driver could face up to 19 years in prison if convicted.

Attorney at law Anthony “Buzz” Andrezeski said a suspended licence and taking someones life in an auto accident, you are talking about two charges; homicide by vehicle and accident involving death.

“Both of these have enchantments to them basically they are felony threes, a felony three is seven years in jail , seven years in jail, if you are in a work zone or an emergency situations zone there is a five year additional enchantment,” Andrezeski said.

He said the potential for the person who hit the volunteer fire fighter is at least 19 years in jail if the jail sentences are maximized and run consecutively.

Why was he still on the roads, when his licence was suspenced?

“The fact is why was he driving suspended, the same reason why everyone else is driving suspended, they never think they are going to get caught,” Andrezeski explained

What is the punishment if you keep on driving?

“You keep on driving and you get caught, you are going to have your suspended license turn into a possible prison sentence, if you are DUI related and get caught, in other words if you are suspended and because of a DUI and you are driving, you are going to jail right off,” he went on to say.

What is his advice to people out on the road who ware breaking the law and could potentially kill someone? There are two things.

“One, don’t drink and drive , two, if you don’t have a licence, don’t drive, get yourself an electric bike. That’s the best advice I can give you because you want to be in a situation where you could face 19 years in jail because you made a fatal mistake, I don’t think so,” Andrezeski stated.

Andrezeski said a sentence of 19 years is not necessary the end result, that’s up to a judge and jury. Or, there could be a plea bargain between the defendant and the district attorney.