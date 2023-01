An Erie County jury is now deliberating the fate of an accused killer.

Testimony in the trial of Kyontia Blanks, 26, ended on Thursday. The charges against Blanks include first-degree murder for the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry.

That shooting happened in October 2020 outside a convenience store at West 18th and Chestnut streets in Erie. Blanks was in Brooklyn, New York, when police arrested him in April of 2021.

After closing arguments, deliberations began around 3 p.m.