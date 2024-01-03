(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie County man was arrested over New Year’s Weekend in Oil City after fleeing from police and jumping into a nearby creek.

According to PSP Franklin, troopers were conducting a traffic stop in the 400 block of Seneca St. near the Carriage City Car Wash on Dec. 30 just after 8 P.M. when the driver got out of the vehicle and took off on foot, telling troopers he couldn’t stop.

The suspect, later identified as a 49-year-old Fairview man, continued running through the parking lot toward the guard rail and allegedly tossed several items over the rail before going over it and down the embankment then jumping into Oil Creek.

By the time he came up for air, troopers were nearby and held the suspect at taser-point before giving himself up.

Troopers later recovered the items allegedly thrown by the suspect and discovered cocaine and cash.

The suspect has since been charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance along with fleeing and eluding.