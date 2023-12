(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an Erie County resident was scammed out of over $600.

PSP Girard was notified of the scam on Dec. 29 after the victim said they were the victim of an online scam.

Police said the victim believed they were signing up for a grant program online and sent the information for two pre-paid gift cards worth $650.

Police continue to investigate.