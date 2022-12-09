The legal drama surrounding Erie Coke takes an unusual step forward, the company officially a no show in court.

Erie Coke and a corporate officer were indicted in November 2022 by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act.

However, at the arraignment this week for the corporation itself, no attorney appeared on behalf of Erie Coke.

For that reason, we’ve learned the judge entered a not guilty plea and the case will move to the U.S. District Court.

According to the Department of Justice, the indictment alleges that for more than four years, Erie Coke and the former plant superintendent tampered with measurements on heating systems which emitted pollutants into the air.

According to the Erie Times News, that superintendent — identified as Anthony Nearhoof of Pittsburgh — pleaded not guilty on Nov. 17.