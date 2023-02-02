Jeremy Brock, the cold case suspect accused of murdering his grandmother in the late 1980s, is going to trial in Erie County Common Pleas Court.

At Brock’s preliminary hearing on Wednesday, District Judge Paul Bizzarro held the suspect for trial. Brock faces charges including first and second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery and several others.

Brock is accused of allegedly beating and stabbing his 77-year-old grandmother, Helen Vogt, to death in 1988. The suspect continues to be held without bond at the Erie County Prison.

A trial date has not yet been determined.