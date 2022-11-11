Has a 34-year-old cold case murder finally been solved?

Earlier this year, Erie Police arrested a Texas man for allegedly murdering his grandmother in 1988 inside her Erie home.

The suspect, Jeremy Brock, called JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jennifer Mobilia from prison wanting to tell his side of the story.

We showed you part of our conversation on JET 24 Action News at 5 & 6 p.m. Here’s the final part of that conversation.

It’s a crime that’s haunted Erie Police for decades: a 77-year-old grandmother found stabbed and beaten to death inside her home on Zimmerman Road.

Retired Detective Sergeant Dominick DiPaolo was the lead investigator on the case. In July, when Vogt’s grandson, 55-year-old Jeremy Brock was charged with her murder, he told us this:

“Mrs. Vogt was stabbed so many times. I handled 32 homicides when I was with the city police, and you very seldom see a victim that is stabbed that many times, 50 to 51,” said Retired Detective Sergeant Dominick DiPaolo.

But the Erie Police Department’s longtime suspect says he’s innocent and his grandmother’s killer is still out there.

“If they have evidence we’ve never heard it or seen it. The indictment they have right now lists the evidence as DNA evidence that suddenly showed up on a washcloth that they tested multiple times that all of a sudden has shown up,” Jeremy Brock said.

Brock says for the past three decades the Erie Police Department has been trying to pin his grandmother’s murder on him.

He recalls once being interrogated by Detective DiPaolo in his early 20s and being asked about a scar on his right hand.

“I had told him I got that scar at a Texas jam music concert at the Cotton Bowl where a whiskey bottle hit me from the upper deck and I was transported by EMS to the hospital,” Brock stated. “He had told me at the time, he goes ‘man, that’s the best lie I have ever heard’ or something to that effect, ‘that’s a really creative lie.’ So, they were convinced that I got this wound at the murder scene obviously. But what they didn’t know is not only what I told them true, but I have witnesses and probably an unpaid $620 two-block EMS ride that I never paid for.”

Both the Erie County District Attorney and Retired Detective Sergeant Dominick DiPaolo both declined to comment for this story.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny declined to comment on camera, but said in a written statement: “Helen Vogt suffered a terrible beating that caused her death. I believe the evidence, when presented at trial, will result in a conviction of Jeremy Brock for homicide.”

But after 34 years, Brock says he’s looking forward to his day in court, so that once and for all he can prove his innocence.

“I hate to say this but in a way, I’m kind of glad it has come to this point so maybe I can finally get closure. I mean I’ll never have true closure because if they find me guilty there’s still someone out there that’s either deceased or alive that killed my grandmother,” Brock continued. “If they find me innocent people are still going to look at me like ‘oh, I don’t know, maybe he did do it.’ And my name will always be associated with this event.”

