(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several Erie County law enforcement agencies were instrumental in a recent guilty plea in federal court.

On June 13, Andrew Knepp, 44, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distributing some 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine from July 2019 to June 2020.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13.

Knepp faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a fine of $10 million or both. The actual sentence will be based on the severity of the crime and any prior criminal history.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the Millcreek Police Department and the Erie Bureau of Police, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and other local law enforcement agencies, contributed to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police investigation that led to the prosecution.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The prosecution is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.