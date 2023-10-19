(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested for reported charges of stalking, harassment and criminal mischief against Millcreek Police officers.

On Oct. 18, 26-year-old Travis James Deist was arrested and charged with one count of stalking, two counts of criminal mischief, harassment and loitering and prowling at night time.

According to police, Deist allegedly stalked and harassed Millcreek Police officers and is accused of damaging a home and a personal vehicle. No additional details were provided at this time.

After his arrest, Deist was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Laurie Mikielski who set Deist’s bond at $150,000 straight. Bail was not posted, and he was committed to the Erie County Prison.

