(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie man pleaded guilty to one charge of violating federal firearms laws.

William Anthony Eldridge, 58, on or about May 18, 2020, possessed a firearm while being a convicted felon. That’s a violation of federal firearms laws.

Eldridge is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023. He could face a total sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The actual sentence will be based on the severity of the crime and any prior criminal history.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that combines law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence. The Erie Police Department and the Erie Law Enforcement Crime Task Force-Gun Working Group conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Eldridge. The task force is a multi-agency group of federal, state, county and local law enforcement partners that was formed in 2015 to combat gun violence in the Erie area.