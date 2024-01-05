Erie Police have made an arrest following an altercation that sent one teenager to the hospital with stab wounds.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach and chest on an EMTA bus outside of Erie High School earlier this week.

City of Erie police are charging 15-year-old Anaya Graves as an adult. Graves turned herself in on Thursday, she now faces felony counts of aggravated assualt among other charges.

Authorites said they have video of the stabbing from the bus, as well as cell phone video.

“The video is pretty clear I understand that shes seen stabbing the other girl. Why it happened we don’t know yet but hopefully whatever the issue is its over and doesn’t get carried on by anybody else,” said Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Chief.

Erie police continue to investigate and look into where the weapon came from..