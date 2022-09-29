The student being charged in the Erie High School fentanyl case has been sentenced.

The student appeared before Judge John Trucilla at a hearing on Tuesday in the juvenile court division where the judge sentenced the student to a juvenile treatment facility with no specifications on the length of time.

District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said there will be a review in six months for the sentencing. The 18-year-old student admitted to possessing fentanyl at school and is being charged with drug offense and reckless endangerment.

The student admitted to the charges on Sept. 8 at an adjudication hearing.