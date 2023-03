An Erie man, who is already facing charges for allegedly stealing a gun, is now accused of being the getaway driver in a fatal shooting.

According to court paperwork, Kanye Cooley, 19, is facing 20 charges including felony counts of attempted aggravated assault in connection with a January shooting on Poplar Street.

Cooley was arraigned and is currently out on bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court on April 10.