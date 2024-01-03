The Erie man facing charges for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

Gordon Kirkland, 45, faces criminal homicide charges following the death of Autumn Bassham.

Last September, Bassham’s family reached out to authorities to express their concern over her whereabouts. Her body was later found in the backyard of her home on East 28th Street.

Kirkland’s attorney said all charges have been bound over to trial.

“As it stands today, it’s headed for trial. It’s a little too early to tell if that will be the end of this case. There’s always the possibility for a plea. We’re waiting now for formal arraignment, and at that time, we’ll have a judge assigned and we will get a trial date,” said Eric Hackwelder, defense attorney.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about a trial date.