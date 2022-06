Erie Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a domestic dispute on West 8th Street.

Police responded to the domestic dispute in the 1600 block of W. 8th Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 2.

Police arrested 25-year old Dearis Chaney. He is charged with terroristic threats after he allegedly fired a gun.

Chaney also faces charges for endangering the welfare of a child.