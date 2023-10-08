Polk Borough, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a Venango County minor.

According to a report from Explore Venango, Mark Allen Blakeney, 53, was arrested by Polk Borough Police on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Polk Borough girl. Police were first notified of the assault by Venango County Children and Youth Services in July of 2023.

Blakeney faces three felony charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor. Polk Borough Police were first notified of the assault back in July of 2023 with a criminal complaint filed in the office of District Judge Matthew Kirtland later filed on Sep., 29.

During a forensic interview with police, the victim alleged Blakeney assaulted her and had been “touching” her since she was 12-years-old. Police later determined there was “substantial information and evidence” to charge Blakeney.

He’s since been arraigned in front of Judge Kirtland and placed in the Venango County Prison on $50,000 bail with a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 11 in Venango County Central Court.