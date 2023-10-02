Fairview Township, Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is in jail after police say he broke into multiple vehicles in Fairview Township.

Pennsylvania State Police in Girard report a 33-year-old Erie man has been arrested for reportedly breaking into vehicles in Fairview Township, Erie County.

State Police were called to the scene on Sept. 25 around 8:11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hathaway Dr. for reports of a man being seen going through vehicles.

State police arrived on the scene and detained one man, who reportedly admitted to police to entering vehicles that did not belong to him. He was then taken to the police station to be interviewed.

During the interview, he reportedly admitted to entering several cars and buildings that he said he thought were abandoned.

The 33-year-old Erie man was taken to the Erie County Prison on a probation detainer. He is being charged with four counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and burglary – entering unoccupied structure not suited for overnight accommodations.

The victims in the case are listed as a 47-year-old Fairview man, a 44-year-old Fairview woman, a 55-year-old Fairview woman, and a 55-year-old Fairview man.