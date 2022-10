An Erie man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges similar to ones previously faced.

Deandre Sparks, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

In 2017, Sparks was sentenced to spend one year in prison and one year of probation for recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

There is no scheduled court date yet for Sparks.