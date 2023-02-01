An Erie man is facing charges Wednesday for allegedly lying about providing a Jeep to a fake raffle winner in the Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam.

Preston Devenney, 53, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of dealing in unlawful proceeds and intent to promote, two third-degree felony counts of perjury, and a third-degree felony count of theft by deception.

County detectives filed the charges on Thursday, Jan. 26, and investigators wrote in the criminal complaint that a list of 210 victims was compiled in the raffle scam — a total of $19,660.

The raffle organizer claimed a woman from Corpus Christi, Texas was the winner and the Jeep would be provided by a dealership. However, it was never received.

If you purchased a ticket for the grand prize, contact the Erie County Attorney’s Office online.