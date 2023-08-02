An Erie man faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly attacking someone with a hatchet.

Eric Thomas, 44, was arrested on aggravated assault and simple assault charges.

This comes after Erie Police responded to a call for a disturbance in the 200 block of West 8th Street early Tuesday morning.

According to police, two males were involved in the incident that started out as an argument at a private residence.

A 45-year-old victim suffered multiple wounds after being struck with a hatchet.

“The victim was transported to Hamot hospital with some pretty serious injuries to include a large open wound to his head, shoulder and some of his legs and arms,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Authorities said the victim is reported to be in stable condition.