An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment.

The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges.

Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make the arrest.

“It’s traumatic for the homeowner and it was unusual obviously for this area to have that, so that’s why we involved our arson investigators as well as our bomb squad. They were able to make pretty quick work of that through their investigation and make an arrest,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

Caldwell’s bond was set at $10,000. He has since been released.