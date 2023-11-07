An Erie man facing homicide charges appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

Defonta Butler, 30, is facing first-degree homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in between State and French streets in September. The victim has been identified as Jeffrey Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson was leaving a business in the 1800 block of State Street when Butler allegedly pulled up in a red SUV and fired several rounds at the victim. Johnson was hit and later died from his injuries.

According to Butler’s attorney, all charges have been bound over. A trial date has not been set.