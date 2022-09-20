An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court.

Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder.

He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. Other charges included robbery and aggravated assault.

Welch was arrested in 2021 after an ambush robbery and fatal shooting over marijuana and cash in Millcreek Township. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.