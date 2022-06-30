An Erie man has been found guilty in a retrial for a murder in November 2019.

Derrick Feidler was convicted on Wednesday, June 29 at a retrial where he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Erie Times News, the jury said Feidler acted unlawfully and recklessly by fatally shooting Arenas Jr. in the driveway of Feidler’s house.

Feidler was also convicted of three counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second degree misdemeanor.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender set Feidler’s sentencing for Aug. 15, and allowed him to remain free on bond.