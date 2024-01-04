(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A former Erie resident will be spending the next seven years in prison after being convicted on felony drug and firearm charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that former Erie resident Aaron Jovan Raiford, 42, was sentenced to seven years in prison by United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

Court paperwork said Raiford, a previously convicted felon, possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute along with three firearms and ammunition on or about March 25, 2022, and possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute again on or around August 2 of the same year.

Under federal law, anyone convicted of a felony is prohibited from owning, possessing, using, or controlling a firearm and must sell, surrender or transfer ownership of any firearms already owned after being convicted.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhood which is designed to bring all levels of law enforcement and their communities together to reduce violent crime, gun violence and improve neighborhood safety.

Assistant United States Attorney Molly W. Anglin prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.