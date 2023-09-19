Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie resident has been indicted on charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, the two-count indictment named a 48-year-old man as the defendant.

Court information states around March 9, 2023, the suspect reportedly received and attempted to receive images depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The suspect also allegedly possessed and accessed with intent to view child sexual abuse material from around May 2022 to March 2023.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation in this case.