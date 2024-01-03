An Erie man accused of operating a Jeep raffle scam in 2021 pleaded guilty to felony charges.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, Preston Devenney, 54, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.

Devenney is accused of running a raffle for a Jeep several years ago and then never delivering the prize.

The district attorney’s office added Devenney could face up to 20 years in prison on that felony charge. His sentencing is scheduled for this March.