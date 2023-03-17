Correction: This has been updated to correct the charges Todrick Arrington Jr. plead guilty to.

An Erie man’s sentencing has been deferred after pleading guilty in court.

Todrick Arrington Jr. pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and simple assault on domestic charges before Erie County Judge David Ridge on Thursday morning.

Arrington was previously charged with riot and criminal mischief in regard to damage of the Erie Parking Authority meters located around Perry Square on May 30, 2020.

Arrington is now set to be sentenced on April 26.