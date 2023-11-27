(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has pleaded guilty to violating federal laws relating to sexual exploitation of children.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, 48-year-old Darren Steven George Akers pleaded guilty to receiving child sexual abuse material.

Around March 9, 2023, Akers reportedly received and attempted to receive images depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He also allegedly possessed and accessed with intent to view child sexual abuse material from around May 2022 to March 2023.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter scheduled Akers’ sentencing for March 19, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Pending sentencing, the court continued Akers on bond.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Akers.