(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – An Erie man has admitted to a charge of child pornography possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on March 29 that Tristan Pearson, 26, of Erie, PA, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court information stated that between January and May 2018, Pearson allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in the Western District of New York. In two separate incidents, Pearson filmed himself having sexual relations with the victim using his cellphone and then distributed those videos to others via text message.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Miraglia, investigated this case.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.