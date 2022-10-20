An Erie man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania, David Anthony Madden, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal drug laws on Oct. 20.

Madden had conspired with two co-defendants to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Madden is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a fine of $5 million. The actual sentence will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and any prior criminal history.

The Pennsylvania State Police led the investigation.