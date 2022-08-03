(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has pleaded guilty to two counts of violating federal drug laws.

The charges against Abimael Arroyo-Garcia, 36, stemmed from a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and heroin in Erie from November 2017 through February 2020. In February 2020, investigators seized some $250,000 in cocaine that was on its way to Erie from Puerto Rico.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13. Arroyo-Garcia could face as many as 40 years in prison and a fine of $5 million. The actual sentence will be based on the severity of the crimes and his past criminal history.

Arroyo-Garcia is one of six Erie men who were indicted in a large-scale international cocaine and heroin trafficking scheme in March 2020.

On Jan. 7, Orlando Arroyo-Figueroa, 49, of Erie pleaded guilty to similar charges. In July, Alberto Arroyo-Amaro, 24, of Erie was sentenced to 18 months in jail for selling nearly 42 grams of heroin.