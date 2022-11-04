(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has pleaded guilty in federal court on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The Western District of Pennsylvania Department of Justice (DOJ) reports Randy Lee Eicher, 25, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to two counts before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

According to the DOJ, from September 2018 to December 2018, Eicher reportedly received and distributed images and videos depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Eicher’s sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. He faces a total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Boone, North Carolina Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Eicher.