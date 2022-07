An Erie man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, and will serve up to 25 years in prison.

The defendant, Tajh Easter, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder after the death of DayQuan Holloway.

Easter was charged following that shooting death that happened at party at a house in the 800 block of Walnut Street back in September of 2020.

Easter accepted a plea agreement and will stay in prison for 12 and a half to 25 years.