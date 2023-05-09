A local man remains behind bars on Tuesday after appearing before a judge on numerous charges.

Joseph Knight, 29, of Erie, was taken into custody on May 1 by Erie Police after Andrea Newberry, 43, was found unresponsive in an apartment in the 300 block of East 17th Street.

Knight was arraigned on May 2 on a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony count of strangulation and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering.

His bond was set at $125,000.