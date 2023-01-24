An Erie man could spend the next 20 to 40 years in jail from an attempted murder shooting from two years ago.

That was the sentence handed down today from Judge Jamie Mead in the case against 50-year-old Orguna Sanders for a 2021 shooting in the 300 block of West 2nd Street.

The shooting left the victim with a bullet wound to the back.

The judge ruled on the 20 to 40 year attempted murder sentence, but said that all additional charges can be ruled concurrently which would prevent any additional sentencing for that crime.