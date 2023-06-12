An Erie man convicted of attempted homicide was sentenced at the Erie County Courthouse Monday morning.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Jerrett Beason is sentenced to 9 to 18 years in prison.

Beason is convicted of attempted homicide and carrying a firearm without a license after shooting and injuring a woman in August of 2022.

The shooting took place in the area of East 21st and Parade streets. Authorities say Beason shot the victim in the stomach while she was giving him a ride home.