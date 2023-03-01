An Erie man was sentenced after pleading guilty to his involvement in a gang-related attack on a man in a North East cemetery back in 2021.

Erie County Judge David Ridge sentenced 24-year-old Dreshaun Jordan to 25.5 to 56 years in state prison, with five consecutive years of probation.

Jordan was the fourth suspect to be charged by the Pennsylvania State Police. He pleaded guilty to the charges, including conspiracy to commit homicide, and aggravated assault.

The victim, 21-year-old Julius Windham, testified previously that the attack left him blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other eye. Windham added that he was awaiting surgery on his damaged right arm.