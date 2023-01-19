An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack.

Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19.

Police said members of the gang allegedly decided to kill another gang member and decapitate the victim with drywall knives.

Smith was also on parole and probation while committing the new crimes. As a result, he was resentenced for his original offenses and will serve 17 and a half to 35 months in prison.

Those sentences will run consecutively.

The attack happened in December 2021 in North East Township.