(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is headed to prison for his role in a local drug trafficking ring, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for violating federal narcotics laws by United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

According to court documents, Gambill and others “engaged in a conspiracy to distribute multi-kilogram quantities” of cocaine, approximately 1.7 kilograms (about 15,000 pills) of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine in the Western District of Pennsylvania from Feb. to May 2022.

Gambill was among 24 other defendants indicted by a federal grand jury back in May 2022 for their respective roles in operating the drug trafficking ring. Twenty of those accused were from Erie, one from Meadville, one from New Jersey and two from Puerto Rico.

The prosecution comes as a result of an investigation from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) — which identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.

U.S. Attorney Rivetti also commended the FBI’s Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement (EAGLE) for their work on the case. EAGLE is made from a team of investigators from the FBI, Erie Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Oil City Police Department, Titusville Police Department, the Franklin Police Department and the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General.