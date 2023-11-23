Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie resident and a Jamestown, New York, resident have been sentenced for their activity in a regional drug ring operation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York, 43-year-old Jarrod Adams, of Erie, and 31-year-old Michael Murphy, of Jamestown, have been sentenced to prison for their roles in trafficking drugs in New York.

Court information states that between June 2019 and October 2020, Murphy had bought, sold, and distributed methamphetamine for profit and used Facebook to conduct a drug trafficking operation.

On July 16, 2019, the United States Marshal’s Service and other law enforcement officers reportedly went to a Bishop Street residence in Jamestown to apprehend Murphy, a federal fugitive at the time. Murphy was then taken into custody along with co-conspirator Jarrod Adams.

A search warrant was made at the Bishop Street residence where investigators found a quantity of meth, drug paraphernalia and $1,476 in cash.

It was also reported that Murphy, who received his supply from Adams and another co-conspirator, also supplied large amounts of meth to other co-conspirators.

On Nov. 29, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at Murphy’s Newland Avenue residence and recovered meth, illicit mushrooms, other drug paraphernalia, two firearms, ammunition and $1,642 in cash.

Adams was sentenced to serve 108 months (9 years) in prison on a conviction of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more methamphetamine.

Murphy has been sentenced to serve 192 months (16 years) on a narcotics conspiracy conviction.

The sentencings are the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the New York Field Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.