(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court for selling heroin.

Alberto Arroyo-Amaro, 24, of Erie has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. On Aug. 22, 2018, Arroyo-Amaro was involved in the sale of 41.91 grams of heroin, a news release from the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“The scourge of heroin in our community has led to many broken hearts and broken families,” said District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Homeland Security and the United States Postal Inspection Service collaborated in the investigation that led to the prosecution of Arroyo-Amaro.